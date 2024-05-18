Timothy Weah has become one of the first Juventus players to pen an open letter to Max Allegri after the club sacked him.

Despite winning the Coppa Italia, the Bianconeri decided to part ways with Allegri, who had a significant influence on several players.

Weah joined the Bianconeri last summer and has enjoyed plenty of game time under Allegri.

He is one of the players Allegri trusted to play when fit, and the American enjoyed working with him.

Now, Weah must work hard to convince the next Juventus coach that he deserves to keep playing. He does not forget the support he received from Allegri.

After the manager’s sack was confirmed, Weah said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Sad day in Turin. Dear Mister Allegri, as you bid farewell to Juventus, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for how dedicated you were to the cause and for the passion you brought to our club. Thank you for having believed in me and thank you for changing my life. I will forever be in debt.”

Juve FC Says

Weah enjoyed his one season under Allegri, and we understand why he will never forget the Bianconeri gaffer.

Allegri trusted him as a wingback, and the gaffer is the only coach he has had at Juventus.

The future is uncertain for him and many other Juve stars now, but any of them who adapt to the new manager will get chances to play.