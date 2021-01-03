“I will just carry on like this and try to keep it up.” Giroud sends a message to Juventus on his availability

Olivier Giroud is one of the players that Juventus want to sign, according to multiple reports.

The Frenchman has been struggling to play for Chelsea this season with Frank Lampard preferring to field the likes of Tammy Abraham over him.

The French World Cup winner, nevertheless, always delivers when he has had the chance to play and that makes him attractive to other teams.

Juventus has had to rely on Alvaro Morata as their only centre forward with Cristiano Ronaldo also chipping in with goals in support, and they have been thinking about signing Giroud.

The Frenchman is expected to ask for a move this month to a club where he can continue to play regularly.

However, he granted an interview recently in which he appeared to suggest that he is prepared to continue playing for the Blues and fighting for his place in the team.

“We will see what happens in the next few months, but I just want to keep my efficiency high,” the 34-year-old told Sky Sports UK via Football Italia.

“When I am not on the pitch, I just try to be a part of the team. I really want the best for this team and I really believe we have a big opportunity to win something at Chelsea with this great squad.

“I will just carry on like this and try to keep it up.”

The summer is another time that Juventus can sign him as he will be out of contract at the London side.