“I will make my choices” Juventus on alert as their transfer target thinks about leaving his current club

Juventus target, Emerson Palmieri has admitted that he didn’t enjoy last season at Chelsea as he became increasingly less important and played fewer games.

The former AS Roma man has found playing chances very limited in London as he is facing competition from Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso for a place in the Chelsea lineup.

Juventus has been his long-term admirers and they considered signing him to become the deputy to Alex Sandro last summer.

That transfer never happened, but the Bianconeri still needs to sign a backup for Sandro and perhaps they will return to sign him.

The full-back is aware of interest in his signature and he admits that he isn’t happy with how he has had to play just a few games.

He then gave Juve a boost after admitting that he will decide on his future and it must be one that gives him regular playing opportunities.

Interviewed by Rai Sport, he explains as quoted by Calciomercato: “The last season was very difficult for me, because for the first time I was out for a long time. Surely for next season I will make my choices and I will certainly play more. Will I do it in Italy?”