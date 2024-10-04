Federico Gatti has penned an open letter to Gleison Bremer after the Brazilian suffered a season-ending injury in his last match.

Bremer has been a key figure in the Juventus team this season, regularly partnering Gatti in Thiago Motta’s preferred defensive setup.

Widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Serie A this season, Bremer was expected to continue leading the Bianconeri’s backline.

However, with the club now losing him for an extended period, Juventus will need to maintain their strong start to the season without the former Torino man in the squad.

After losing his partner, Gatti wrote, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Comrade in a thousand battles, it will be a difficult period but I am sure that by giving your all as you have always done you will win this battle too… We will miss you, I will miss you but we are here waiting for you. You are the strongest of all”

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the best defenders in Europe this season because of his consistent performance, so we will miss him, but we have the players to still win matches and have a good campaign.

Our available stars must step up and ensure that the team finishes this campaign as well as possible.