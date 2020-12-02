‘I will never ask to be sold’ Juventus target on his future

Rodrigo de Paul is one of Serie A’s top-performing midfielders and that explains why a host of Italian and European sides want to sign him.

The Argentinean has emerged as a top transfer target for the Bianconeri in recent times, and his performances this season might see him start the next campaign as a player of the Turin side.

A few other teams have been targeting him too and Udinese knows that it is only a matter of time before they have to sell him.

However, the player was speaking about his future recently and he made it clear his position on asking the club for a transfer to a bigger side.

The 26-year-old reiterated his loyalty to them by claiming that it will never come to a point where he asks the club to sell him.

“I will never ask Udinese to sell me or start slamming the door,” he told SportItalia as quoted by Football Italia.

“I’m happy here, they raised me and I’m not going to leave them.”

His comments might be commendable, but it doesn’t mean that Juve cannot land him. This is because Udinese has shown over the years that they are a selling club.