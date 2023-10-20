Alessandro Del Piero has once again reiterated that he feels close to Juventus, even though the club has refused calls to bring him back in a non-playing capacity.

Del Piero was one of Bianconeri’s finest servants during his playing days, and fans do not forget how he stood by the team through thick and thin.

The former striker is now working as a pundit and appears ready for a role at Juve, similar to the one Pavel Nedved had with the previous board.

Bianconeri supporters have continued to ask the club to bring Del Piero back in one capacity or another.

However, the former striker has not received any calls, and he continues to be questioned about his love and loyalty to the Black and Whites.

In a recent interview, he reiterated that he does not feel far from Juve in any way. Del Piero said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“When you spend a lot of time and many experiences in a community, the roots sink into the ground. Ok, I’m not working on it today, that’s fine — maybe things will change in the future, who knows? —, but I will never feel far away. A big part of my heart is there. And it will always be. Always on the same side.”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero is one of our own and his sacrifices for our shirt did not go unnoticed, which is why everyone wants him back.