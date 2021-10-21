“I will never forget this goal” Kulusevski delighted for his first Juventus Champions League goal

Dejan Kulusevski’s goal for Juventus in their 1-0 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg is one that he enjoyed and the Swede says he would remember the strike for the rest of his life.

That was his first goal in the Champions League for the Bianconeri and it was an important one.

The attacker isn’t famed for scoring headers, which makes the goal even more special.

He insists the goal means so much to him as it helps him open his account for the season, and it wasn’t even scored with his feet.

He also spoke about their performance and admitted that it was poor, but he praised the Bianconeri spirit for winning the match even when they didn’t do very well in the game.

“I will never forget this goal for as long as I live,” Kulusevski told Juventus TV as quoted by Football Italia.

“It was my debut Champions League goal, the first I have scored this season and it was even a header!”

He added: “I saw the ball clip the upright on the way in, so I was afraid it was going to go out. It’s a very important victory for the team and important goal for me.

“I came on and tried to make the difference. It was a struggle at first, but I made sure I was in the right place at the right time.”

On their performance, he said: “We played very badly in the first and second half, but the strength of a squad is to win even when playing badly.”

Kulusevski will now hope to start when Juve takes on Inter Milan in Serie A this weekend and will look forward to making another important contribution to the game if he is chosen to start or comes off the bench.