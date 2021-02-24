“I wish something similar to Del Piero” Fagioli’s agent hopes he never leaves Juventus

Nicolò Fagioli’s agent Andrea D’Amico has revealed that he hopes the midfielder remains at Juve for the rest of his career like the club’s legend, Alessandro Del Piero.

Juventus has some of Italy’s best young players in their ranks and Fagioli is one of them.

He made his Serie A debut against Crotone and there is hope that it will be the first of many to come.

The 20-year-old has been training with the Juventus first team as one of the highest-rated youngsters in the club’s youth system.

He has impressed Andrea Pirlo with his development and will continue to use him if he maintains his current level.

He isn’t the first player to have come through the club’s youth system who has made the first team.

The likes of Moise Kean and Sebastian Giovinco were eventually sold by the Bianconeri.

But D’Amico hopes that his client will not be sold and he would end up spending his long career with the team that has trained him.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Football Italia: “I wish something similar to Del Piero. I think Juventus want the same. I’d like to see Nicolò live 15 years of triumphs in Turin.”