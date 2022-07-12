Even prior to the beginning of the summer, Nicolò Zaniolo’s name has been on everyone’s lips in Turin.

Despite scoring the winner that sealed Roma’s first European trophy last May, the Italian could still leave the capital club.

The versatile player has a contract with the Giallorossi until 2024, but he apparently wishes to embark on a new experience, most probably at Juventus.

But striking deals with Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, do the Bianconeri still have the financial means to land Zaniolo?

Moreover, would the 23-year-old be able to carve himself a regular spot within Max Allegri’s formation in the presence of more experienced stars?

Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello apparently has some doubts regarding this matter.

The 76-year-old suggests that Zaniolo could struggle to break into the first lineup at Juventus, while also casting doubts over the player’s ability to fully recover from his back-to-back ACL injuries and maintain a healthy career.

“Sometimes I wonder if he would be useful to Juventus,” said Capello in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve.

“After all they have taken Di Maria and they already have Cuadrado. I can’t understand why they want to sign Zaniolo.

“He has a great talent that he risks losing it. He must be careful of those around him and must ‘heal’ himself carefully all year long.

“I remember Roberto Baggio, who had very serious knee injuries, but he was still Baggio after the age of 30. He paid attention to his weight, did some specific workouts, and was very careful.

“If you give up, you risk a relapse and it would be a shame for Italian football and for Zaniolo.

“If he doesn’t reclaim his best form, it would be a major blow for Juventus on the sporting and economic levels.”