“I won’t pressure him to become a footballer” Ronaldo discusses the future of his son at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has followed him to Juventus and the 10-year-old has been doing well in the club’s academy.

Most footballers would probably love their children to follow in their footsteps and it is always a thing of pride when that happens.

However, not all of them get as good as their fathers. The bar is even set perhaps too high for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, as his father has broken countless goal-scoring records.

He might have the footballing gene in him, but he would have to work extra hard to get to the level of his dad.

The attacker knows that it would be hard for any footballer to reach his level of achievement, and he says that he wouldn’t force his son to play football.

He was speaking about the 10-year-old recently and he said that he has started telling him it requires hard work and dedication to achieve any kind of success.

If his son becomes a footballer, he would be delighted, but all he wants is for him to be the best in any field that he chooses.

“I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success,” Ronaldo told A Bola as quoted by Football Italia.

“I won’t pressure him to become a footballer, but I would like it. The most important thing is to become the best in his field, whether it is football or medicine.”