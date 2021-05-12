“I would choose CR7” Neymars starts Ronaldo charm offensive

Neymar has appeared to start a charm offensive to tempt Cristiano Ronaldo into moving to France.

The future of Ronaldo in Turin is uncertain and if Juve misses out on a Champions League place, it would be easier for him to leave.

Not many teams in the world can pay him close to what he currently earns at Juventus at the moment, but one of those that can is PSG.

The French side has been linked with a move for him, but Juve will not want to lose their best player.

The attacker has continued to bang in the goals and the team will be in a worse position now if it wasn’t for his goals.

However, he has come under much criticism this season as the Bianconeri struggle in Andrea Pirlo’s first campaign.

If Juve has to play in the Europa League next season, it would be hard to keep hold of Ronaldo.

And Neymar might help PSG convince him to move to France.

The Brazilian spoke in a recent interview and said he has been teammates with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi and would love to play with Ronaldo.

He told GQ via Calciomercato: “I would choose CR7, because I have already played with great players like Messi and Mbappé. But I don’t have still played alongside Ronaldo “.