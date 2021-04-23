“I would like him back to the team” Solskjaer starts Ronaldo charm offensive

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has begun a charm offensive to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

United was Ronaldo’s first big European team before he left them for Real Madrid in 2009.

The Portuguese attacker had joined them from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and was a teammate of Solskjaer until 2007 when the Norwegian retired.

He is now the club’s manager and is helping them become a force in English football yet again.

He hasn’t won a trophy for them yet, but they have come close on several occasions and they might be missing a top player like Ronaldo to turn them into champions again.

Speaking about the possible return of the attacker recently, he said via Calciomercato: “I would like him back to the team.”

Gazzetta dello Sport via the same report reveals that Ronaldo is unhappy at Juventus and might be open to a move away from the club.

It says although Ronaldo enjoys better taxes in Italy, he is looking for a new team that would guarantee him success in the last phase of his career.

The attacker will take a pay cut to make the move to United happen but he would not accept less than 20m euros per season.