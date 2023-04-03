“I would like to see my Juventus play” Lapo Elkann calls on Juventus to copy rival

AC Milan became the latest club to beat Napoli in Serie A this season after earning a superb 4-0 win against the champions-elect at the Maradona Stadium.

Lapo Elkann, the cousin of John Elkann, watched the game and wished for Juve to play like that.

The black and whites have had a good season but do not play the best football among Italian teams.

Max Allegri is stubborn about his approach to games and the gaffer has not done much to change how his team plays.

The likes of Napoli, Sassuolo, Fiorentina and Milan play a better brand of football and Milan dominated Napoli with theirs.

After the game, Elkann tweeted:

“I saw Milan dominate in Naples, master of the field and the ball so I would like to see my Juventus play.”

We do not play the most attractive brand of football, but when you win games and cups, no one cares about how you went about it.

We just need to hit top form and start winning trophies again and Allegri will get the praise he deserves for the work he does in Turin.

For now, we need to take things game by game and focus on the next one to ensure we win.

That way, we could even end this term with a trophy.