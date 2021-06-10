“I would make him feel important” Del Piero tells Juve how to treat star man

Alessandro Del Piero has spoken on a number of issues at Juventus and has told the Bianconeri how they should treat Paulo Dybala.

Dybala has had arguably his worst season in a Juventus shirt with injuries, illnesses and poor form plaguing his 2020/2021 season.

The Bianconeri could not bank on their Argentine star last season, who is normally a very reliable player.

The attacker’s poor form is one reason Juventus struggled for much of the campaign and almost ended it outside the top four.

The Bianconeri hasn’t even given him an acceptable new deal yet, suggesting that they might sell him when the transfer window reopens.

One certain thing is that Dybala is very talented and still has much to offer to Juventus if he stays.

Del Piero believes that the club needs to pay special attention to the former Palermo man and he says they have to find a way to make him feel important and trusted again.

He told Corriere della Sera as quoted by Calciomercato: “I would make him feel important, yes. I would make him feel trust, obviously if this trust exists, and we cannot know this.”

There has been no news of Dybala’s contract renewal lately and it would be interesting to see if he leaves the Bianconeri.