Juventus are set to face Parma on Monday in another crucial Serie A fixture that Igor Tudor simply must win. This match will mark Tudor’s fourth on the Juventus bench, and so far, the former midfielder has maintained an unbeaten record since taking charge.

Brought in to revitalise what has been a challenging season for the Bianconeri, Tudor has made clear his belief in his ability to turn things around. Juventus remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish, and with just six games remaining, securing Champions League qualification is both an expectation and a necessity. Anything less would be difficult to justify, given the squad’s quality and the ambitions of the club.

Currently, Juventus also have the opportunity to overtake Atalanta and potentially end the season in third place. However, this goal is only achievable if they approach each remaining match with focus and determination. The clash against Parma is no exception, and despite their underdog status, the Emilia-Romagna-based side could present a significant challenge.

Juventus v Parma

Ahead of the encounter, Parma midfielder Adrián Bernabé expressed confidence in his team’s ability to compete with one of Italy’s elite. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Bernabé stated: “We are challenging one of the best teams in Europe, not only in Italy, but I would never sign for a draw before the kick-off. Also, because in the last matches, we have almost always ended up with the regret of not having exploited the incidents. And then just look at the standings: we need three points, not one.”

His comments underline the competitive nature of the fixture and highlight that Parma have their own objectives to pursue. At this stage of the season, virtually every side is playing for something—whether it be European qualification, league positioning, or survival—and that makes each match unpredictable.

Juventus must remain vigilant and approach the game with intensity. A lapse in concentration could prove costly, especially against a side determined to upset the odds. With Champions League football on the line, there is little room for error, and every point is now vital in the run-in.