In modern football, every player has a price, and clubs are often willing to part ways with even their brightest talents if the right offer arrives. Juventus are no exception to this trend, and the Bianconeri are expected to offload a few players at the end of the current campaign.

While some members of the current squad are considered indispensable, others are seen as surplus to requirements, and decisions will need to be made in the coming weeks. However, one player who should not be placed on the transfer list under any circumstances is Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkish youngster is widely regarded as one of the most promising players of his generation, and Juventus have already shown their belief in his potential by handing him the iconic number 10 shirt. This is a shirt steeped in history at the club, once worn by legends such as Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio, and giving it to Yildiz speaks volumes about the club’s expectations for him.

Yildiz has not yet fully delivered on that promise, which is understandable given his age and limited experience at the top level. What he requires now is the guidance of a manager who can help him grow and realise his full potential. Juventus must trust Igor Tudor to nurture his talent and provide him with the platform to succeed.

Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni believes strongly that Juventus should keep faith in Yildiz. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said:

“The most central position is perfect for him. If you gave him the 10, I would never sell him, it is a technical investment and not only that. Giving Juventus’ 10 to a 19-year-old boy, a player who in my opinion has not yet had the impact he should but has some numbers, but if you sell him in his first year as a real starter, Juventus does not have great players to sell if they need money, that is the problem.”

While Yildiz may not have set the world alight yet, he remains a highly talented player with time firmly on his side. Juventus must be patient and resist the temptation to cash in on a youngster who could become one of their most important assets soon.