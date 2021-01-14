“I would say it’s important but not decisive” Chiellini on huge upcoming game

Giorgio Chiellini has played down the importance of Juventus’ next game against Inter Milan in relation to the title race.

The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri have been two of the main competitors for the league and cup titles in Italy recently.

While Juventus has won the last 9 league titles, Inter has always been there to challenge them.

With the Bianconeri now being managed by Andrea Pirlo, Inter may feel that this campaign is their best chance to win the Scudetto before the Juve team adapts to their new manager.

Both teams remain among the favourites and this clash has been seen as the game that might decide where the title is headed at the end of the season, but Chiellini doesn’t agree with that conclusion.

With just four points separating both teams, the defender says it is an important game, but not a decisive one.

“There’s still a round left, so I would say it’s important but not decisive,” Chiellini told JTV as quoted by Football Italia.

“It’s clear that we come from a positive period, it’s important to give continuity.

“We must play another tough match in Milan, as we already did against Milan.”

After beating Milan at the same venue earlier in the month, Juve should be confident of earning all three points from this game as well.