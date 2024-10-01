Former Serie A striker Roberto Pruzzo has sent a message to Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian forward struggles to find consistent form.

Although Vlahovic scored twice in his last match for Juventus, his overall performances have fallen short of expectations this season.

With Juventus adopting a more attacking style and creating more opportunities for their forwards, Vlahovic is expected to convert more of those chances, but he hasn’t been as clinical as fans would hope.

There’s a belief among supporters that Vlahovic can perform at a higher level and should capitalise on more of the opportunities presented to him

The Serbian striker recently admitted that he becomes agitated when things don’t go his way, acknowledging that he needs to improve in handling those situations

Pruzzo also thinks the Bianconeri frontman needs to be calmer when he is on the pitch. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Bad moments happen, it’s normal even for champions of this calibre. I think he wastes too much energy in wanting to score at all costs, in wanting to break everything, and when that doesn’t happen he goes haywire, this great desire sometimes limits him. From striker to striker I would tell him: “Stay calm, play calmly, for your teammates, and you’ll see that you’ll score 20 goals a season.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic wants to score every time he plays, but he has to listen to an experienced player and stay calmer on the pitch.