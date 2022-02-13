“I would think twice before leaving.” Massimo Carrera advises Juventus star

Former Juventus player and assistant manager, Massimo Carrera, has urged Matthijs de Ligt to remain at the club.

The Dutchman has been with Juve since 2019, but he might be playing in his final season for them now.

Despite playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, other sides have continued to monitor the former Ajax man.

With Mino Raiola as his agent, Juve could cash in on him at the end of this campaign.

Carrera, however, believes the defender is becoming increasingly important to the club, and he is playing in a team that is making progress.

As he becomes more influential, the former Bari manager says staying in Turin is the best idea for him.

He tells Tutto Sport: “He is in a great team that has ambition, that wants to win. Of course, I’m not in his mind and I don’t know what he prefers, but at Juve there are all the conditions to become a leader.

“Already now De Ligt is demonstrating important skills also in this sense, even though he is still young, but he can really become a pivotal player in a team that can also compete at an international level. I would think twice before leaving.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is represented by a celebrated football agent and the defender will probably decide on his future in the summer.

With Juve looking to reduce the salaries of their players, it is very unlikely that he would not want a significant pay rise to sign a new deal.

If we cannot get him to stay, then we should offload him in the summer.