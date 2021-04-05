“I wouldn’t have excluded them.” Raneiri says he would have played banned Juventus trio

Sampdoria manager, Claudio Ranieri claims he wouldn’t have excluded Juventus’ Arthur, Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie from his squad because they attended an illegal party.

The Bianconeri suspended the trio after neighbours sighted them partying at the home of McKennie.

They missed Juve’s game against Torino because of the suspension.

It was a commendable decision and showed that the club is strict in dealing with disciplinary issues.

However, it probably cost them the win against Torino because the players have been reliable for Andrea Pirlo in this campaign.

When asked about his opinion on the players’ behaviour and the club subsequently suspending them, Ranieri admits that what they did was wrong, but he said he wouldn’t have taken them out of his team for a fixture.

“I excuse the Juventus players because they are always together,” Ranieri said via Football Italia.

“It’s certainly wrong, but I wouldn’t have excluded them.”

The trio are reportedly back training ahead of their game against Napoli.

Fans will hope their return earns Juve a valuable win against their fellow top-four contender.

Dybala has been injured for a long time now and his goals are missing from Juve’s campaign.

If he can return to top form now that he is back, then the Bianconeri could still get a top-two finish.