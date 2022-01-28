Ibrahimovic convinces Juventus star to make Milan move

Dejan Kulusevski looks set to stay in Serie A even if he leaves Juventus in this transfer window.

The Swede is struggling to perform at Juve and he has been linked with a January move away from the club.

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with a move for him.

However, Todofichajes claims he would most likely end up at AC Milan for the second half of this campaign.

The report says he has spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is his fellow countryman and the veteran striker has convinced him to join Stefano Pioli’s side.

The report says both clubs met yesterday and they just need to agree on whether he would stay on loan at Milan for six months or 18 months with a clause mandating them to sign him permanently.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, Kulusevski has struggled in this campaign, considering how well he did in the last one.

He was one of our best players under Andrea Pirlo and he remains one of the most talented attackers in our squad.

The former Parma loanee could return to form in Milan and strengthen their bid for a place in the top four.

Perhaps a loan with no obligation would be the best idea, just in case, he gets back to his best.