Ibrahimovic discloses if he will be ready to face Juventus or not

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains open to the possibility of being in the Milan team that will face Juventus this weekend.

The Swede is one of Serie A’s biggest players and he has helped Milan in their recent resurgence.

However, he has been out of action with a tendon problem, although he is expected to be back soon.

He has stepped up his recovery from the injury in the last few weeks and is now in line to return to their starting lineup within the next two games.

The match against Juventus is a crunch one with Milan looking to bounce back from their Champions League defeat at Liverpool while Juventus wants a first league win of the season.

The attacker spoke about his recovery and says they would make the decision to involve him in the Juventus game day by day and he doesn’t want to rush his return to action.

“If I will be in Turin? Let’s see day by day,” Ibrahimovic said, according to MilanNews as quoted by Football Italia.

“It’s no secret that I have a tendon problem and I don’t want to risk any consequences.

“I want to keep fit for the whole season and I don’t think I’m Superman. Even though… My problem is that I work too much and I like to suffer.”