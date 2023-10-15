Former Juventus attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reflected on his time at the club when Fabio Capello attempted to aid in his further development.

Ibrahimovic was signed by Juventus from Ajax in 2004, arriving in Serie A as one of the most promising talents in European football. Despite the high expectations, he was still a talent in need of nurturing.

The Swedish striker departed from the club in 2006 following the Calciopoli scandal and went on to play for various other clubs in Europe and America before eventually retiring.

Speaking about his spell at the club recently he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In Italy I started in Fabio Capello’s Juventus. He told me that he would bring out all the Ajax I had inside me. I said to myself ‘let’s start well’. He wanted more concreteness from me and from that day on, every day, with Italo Galbiati we always worked on shots on goal.

“Capello said that my technique was superior to Van Basten but I didn’t have his movements. We have worked on this aspect. Trezeguet was intelligent because he knew how to make good use of the work I did on the pitch. He scored so many goals and I honestly missed them.”

Juve FC Says

Zlatan had a good few seasons with us and it would have been great to have had him for much longer.

However, he left when we needed him the most and our fans do not have the best memory of him.

We have had better players over the years and certainly did not miss him in any way.