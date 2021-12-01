Ibrahimovic has his say on whether Allegri should have returned to Juventus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits Max Allegri is a good manager, but he claims the Juventus gaffer should have joined a club outside Italy to test himself instead of returning to Juve.

The Bianconeri brought him back at the start of this campaign as they look to win the Serie A title again after losing it to Inter Milan last season.

He had won the competition for five consecutive seasons before Juve replaced him with Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

Andrea Pirlo replaced Sarri last season, and Juve lost the league title to Inter.

The club believes Allegri will make them the top club in Italy again, but this has been a poor start to the season for the Bianconeri.

Zlatan won the Scudetto win Allegri at AC Milan previously and insists the manager made the comfortable choice in returning to Juve.

“With Milan, we had lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League and he was all happy,” Ibrahimovic said as quoted by Football Italia.

“It’s true that we went through, but there was nothing to laugh about, and I pointed it out to him.

“He told me to think about myself, that I played bad. I replied that he did bad: over fear he had brought two goalkeepers on the bench…

“Allegri is very good at managing the locker room, but he had to have more courage. He should have gone to Real Madrid, to measure himself in foreign countries. Instead, he made the comfortable choice.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return to Juve was truly comfortable for both the club and the manager.

The Bianconeri needed someone to lift the mood and performance of the team after nearly missing out on the top four last season.

In hindsight, it feels Pirlo should have been given more time at the helm because his team didn’t do as bad as Juve is doing right now.