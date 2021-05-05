Ibrahimovic hoping to end his Allianz Stadium curse against Juventus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to play for AC Milan when they face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bianconeri will look to add another defeat to Milan’s season, but the presence of Ibrahimovic will boost the visitors.

He missed their games against Sassuolo and Lazio, and they lost both matches.

On his return to fitness in their last game against Benevento, they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win.

That was yet another show of how important he is to the team as a player, but he has a terrible record when playing against Juventus in the Bianconeri’s home.

The Swede was on the books of Juventus between 2004 and 2006 before moving to Inter Milan.

The 39-year-old is now in his second spell with Milan and has never scored at the Allianz Stadium, reports Football Italia.

He was forced to miss the reverse of this fixture through injury, but he is now available for the Sunday encounter between both Italian giants.

Both teams are tied at 69 points on the league table and defeat for either side could see them drop out of the top four by next week.