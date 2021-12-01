Ibrahimovic on Juve’s revoked Scudetto titles: “Nobody can take them away from us”

Following the recent investigation related to alleged false accounting, memories of the Calciopoli scandal resurfaced to the scene.

Surely the two cases are different from a legal perspective, but Juventus is at the very center of both of them, and could once again pay a severe price.

Between 2004 and 2006, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of the main stars in Turin. Despite his relatively young age at the time, the Swede was an absolute favorite for former manager Fabio Capello.

The enigmatic star won two Scudetto titles with the Old Lady, but were later officially revoked as the club suffered relegation to Serie B.

Surely the 40-year-old was one of the first to jump ship, joining rivals Inter (who were handed the 2005/06 title on a silver plate), but he remains adamant on defending the two titles that he won while wearing the black and white jersey.

“We won, and nobody can take them away from us. Nobody can erase the sweat, the fatigue, the suffering, the injuries and the goals,” said the Swedish giant in an interview with Corriere della Sera via TuttoJuve.

“This is why, when they say that I have won eleven league titles in my career, I correct them. I won thirteen!”

Ibrahimovic also had words of praise for former Juventus director Luciano Moggi who suffered a fall from grace amidst the Calciopoli scandal.

“Moggi was an awe-inspiring figure, even if not to me. He was one of the very best in the sport, just like (former Milan president) Berlusconi.”