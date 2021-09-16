Ibrahimovic or Giroud – Who will lead the line for Milan against Juventus?

At the age of 39, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is struggling to maintain his fitness on a regular basis. The Swedish giant made his first appearance of the season last Sunday against Lazio, scoring Milan’s second goal after coming on as a second half substitute.

Nonetheless the former Juventus, Inter and Barcelona striker was deemed unavailable for his team’s trip to Anfield Road due to an inflammation in the Achilles tendon. In his absence, the Rossoneri lost to Liverpool on their long-awaited Champions League return.

And yet, Ibra is eager to get back to the fold for the Diavolo’s big showdown at Allianz Stadium against his former club.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Stefano Pioli is hoping to have Zlatan available to play at least for one half on Sunday night.

On the other hand, Olivier Giroud made his return to the pitch on Wednesday night as a second half substitute after recovering from Covid-19. The Frenchman should be deemed fully fit ahead of the big weekend encounter.

Therefore, the former Chelsea and Arsenal striker is the most likely candidate to lead the attack, while Ibrahimovic will try his best make the trip to Turin, and perhaps enter the match as a second half super-sub.

Moreover, Ante Rebic acted as a makeshift center forward in the last two matches for Milan and he remains a viable option for the role as well.