Icardi a step closer to securing a move to Juventus

Mauro Icardi has recently suffered an off-field problem as his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has reportedly left the Argentinian superstar, but he could still secure a move to Juventus.

The PSG striker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri and this saga could help them land him.

Fichajes.net reports about his recent family turmoil, but the report says Juve has no concern about his personal life.

The Bianconeri have known about his on-field expertise and they remain keen to add him to their squad.

Massimiliano Allegri has told the club’s board he is the striker he wants for his squad and they are now looking to seal his signing.

The report claims he could even become the biggest player that moves around Europe in the January transfer window.

Icardi has struggled for a playing time in France this season as PSG has often used him off the bench.

This is because they added Lionel Messi to their attack in the summer and have now built a front-three of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

It remains unclear how much PSG will ask Juve to pay for his signature, but the operation now looks closer than ever.

Icardi scored 111 Serie A goals for Inter Milan before leaving for France and he could bring back the goals Juve has lost because of the departure of Ronaldo.