Icardi and Allegri have a mutual interest in each other

Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move to Juventus over the last year as he continues to play for PSG.

He is one of the most important players at the French club, but he was more relevant when he played in Italy with Inter Milan.

The striker would welcome a return to Italy and it could well be at Juventus.

FootMercato news as reported by Tuttomercatoweb claims that Massimiliano Allegri wants to work with him.

Interestingly, the report says the feeling is mutual with the striker also thinking about working with Allegri.

However, pulling off the transfer is difficult at the moment mainly because Juventus is yet to offload Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report says a move for Icardi hinges on the future of Ronaldo, but a deal could be done because the Parisians also love the Portugal captain.

This has opened the door for both clubs to swap players with the report claiming that it could become the eventual solution to the problem.

Icardi was one of the most lethal strikers in Italy when he played for Inter and he could help Juve become a dominant club in the country again if he was to join.