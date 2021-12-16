Icardi and his wife have different ideas on next career move amidst Juventus interest

Mauro Icardi is one player who is constantly being linked with a move to Juventus as the Bianconeri looks to add new attackers to their team.

The Argentinian currently plays for PSG, but he is an accomplished goal-scorer in Serie A.

He was one of the goal machines in the competition when he played for Inter Milan and he could bring more goals in Turin.

Il Bianconero claims the striker is happy in Paris despite not getting enough playing time.

However, his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, wants him to return to Italy, where he has spent most of his playing career.

Juve FC Says

Icardi can score the goals to turn Juventus into the top Italian club once again.

However, can the Bianconeri deal with his constant personal life issues?

There is no doubt about his on-field abilities, but Juve needs to consider the controversies that usually follow the former Barcelona protégé.

Dusan Vlahovic remains an option for the Bianconeri and the Fiorentina man looks very focused on developing his career and becoming a world-class player.

Signing him instead of Icardi would be smart, but Juve recognises there is a lot of competition for his signature right now.