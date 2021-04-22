Icardi asking price revealed as Juventus plots to sign him for Pirlo

Mauro Icardi’s recent return to form has brought him back firmly on the radar of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been targeting him for some time now, but his struggles in this campaign looked to be spoiling the possibility of that happening.

However, he has scored four goals in his last two games and Calciomercato reports that Juve is now back in full force to close out a deal for his signature.

The report says PSG has to decide which of Icardi and Moise Kean they will keep and that has opened the door for Juve to get the former Inter Milan striker.

The French champions value him at 50m euros and would not want to give a discount on the transfer.

Icardi has developed a fine working relationship with current PSG boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

Nevertheless, he is in line to leave if an excellent offer arrives and that could happen if Juve is serious.

The Bianconeri have some financial problems that have lasted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Making big purchases is going to be hard, but they have struck financial agreements that favour them in deals for Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa in this campaign.

The report says they are studying the best solution they can use to bring him to Turin.