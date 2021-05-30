Icardi confirms where his future lies amidst links to Juventus

Mauro Icardi has committed his future to PSG and clarified that he would remain at the French side beyond the current campaign.

The Argentinean has been linked with a return to Serie A with Juventus this summer after finding new competition for a place in the PSG team from Moise Kean.

He had been an accomplished striker in Serie A for Inter Milan before they sold him to the French side.

Juventus has been looking for a new striker for some time now and he was even linked with a move to Turin in the last transfer window.

But he remained in Paris and helped them to unsuccessfully challenge for the Ligue 1 title which Lille eventually won.

Some reports had suggested that his family wasn’t settled in France and his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, wants them to return to Italy.

However, the striker has now spoken up to rebuff those reports and insist that they are happy in Paris and want to remain in the French capital.

He said via Todofichajes: “I regret that some media misinform. My family and I are very happy in Paris and I have many years left on my contract. I am proud that other teams are interested, but my present and my future are in Paris.”