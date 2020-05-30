Icardi deal has ‘Anti-Juve’ clause

Mauro Icardi’s new PSG deal includes what some have dubbed an ‘anti-Juventus’ clause to deter the Parisians from selling.

The Argentine striker is poised to complete a €50m move to the Ligue 1 champions which includes up to €7-8m in achievable bonuses.

Sky Sport Italia report that along with transfer fee, the deal includes a clause that will penalise Paris Saint-Germain if they sell Icardi back to a Serie A side.

The clause states that PSG will need to pay an additional €15m as a penalty, what some outlets have dubbed an ‘anti-Juve’ clause, given the Bianconeri were reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the striker last summer.

Some Italian news outlets have suggested the clause is only valid for a year, which could leave Icardi free to return to Italy in 2021-22.