Icardi in talks with Roma and that could be good for Juventus

Juventus could be set to land a new striker as Mauro Icardi closes in on a Serie A return.

The Argentinian striker has been linked with a move to Juve for much of the last year, but he might not join them.

La Repubblica via Football Italia says his wife and agent, Wanda Nara is in talks with AS Roma to sign the striker.

Jose Mourinho has always wanted to have him in his team and the striker isn’t enjoying life in France as much as he did in Italy.

The report says Roma wants him to spearhead their attack, but he would probably only join them on loan considering that Inter Milan agreed to a fee if PSG ever sells him to an Italian club.

The attacker’s move to Rome could benefit Juventus by helping them to sign Edin Dzeko.

The Bosnian has long been admired by the Bianconeri and he was close to joining them last season before the transfer collapsed.

Icardi has one of the best strike records in Italy and would have been the ideal signing for Juve, but it seems the Bianconeri aren’t ready to move for him now.

Dzeko also has tremendous experience in Serie A and would bring more goals to the Bianconeri.