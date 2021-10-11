Icardi not thinking about leaving Paris now claims intermediary

Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move to Juventus, but an intermediary who brokered his move from Inter Milan to PSG says the last thing on his mind now is leaving Paris.

The striker has faced more competition for a place in the PSG team, but Gabriele Giuffrida says the striker is settled in the French city.

Reports have repeatedly linked Juve with a move for him and now that they have sold Cristiano Ronaldo, they have an even greater need for a new goalscorer.

But it seems they will have to work very hard to convince the former Inter Milan striker to join them.

Giuffrida says Icardi and his wife, Wanda Nara, were unsettled when he met them initially.

However, they now have peace and serenity around them since they moved to France.

The last thing they want would be to disrupt that and move back to Italy as being speculated in the media.

He said at the Sport Festival as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “When I met him and Wanda they were different people, they weren’t calm. I said they looked like children of a war that they hadn’t been able to live. Now I see them calm: moving from Paris is for me just the last of their ideas. It’s difficult to leave PSG.”