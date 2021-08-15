Icardi resumes talks to join Juventus on loan after Lionel Messi’s PSG arrival

Mauro Icardi remains interested in a return to Italy and the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG may have sped up his return to Serie A.

The former Inter Milan man now faces even more competition for a place on the team when Messi starts playing.

He has been linked with Juventus for much of this summer and the Bianconeri remain interested in a move for him.

Calciomercato says a move to the former Italian champions could still happen and the competition for a place in Paris has pushed him even closer to Juve.

The Bianconeri struggled for goals after Paulo Dybala’s long-term injury absences last season and they want to add a new striker to their squad to avoid a repeat of that.

The Argentinian has looked good in preseason and the Bianconeri have also secured the loan return of Alvaro Morata, but Icardi is one player they will not want to see playing for a rival.

The report claims that Icardi has resumed contacts with Juventus to get them to sign him.

Juve doesn’t have too much money to spend in this transfer window and the report says it would likely be a loan deal.

PSG may accept the offer, especially if Juve agrees to pay his wages because this would help them reduce their own salary obligatitions.