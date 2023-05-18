Icardi to Juventus is back on after his return to form

Mauro Icardi has been a long-term target of Juventus as the Bianconeri look to add his prowess to their squad eventually.

The Argentinian is an accomplished Serie A striker and destroyed defences in the competition when he played for Inter Milan.

However, he has been on the books of PSG for some time and is spending this season on loan at Galatasaray.

There is no denying the fact that Icardi is a reliable goal-scorer and he is proving this in Turkiye, which has caught the attention of Juve.

The Bianconeri have several strikers on their books now, but Calciomercato reveals they will likely move for Icardi if they do not keep Moise Kean or Arkadiusz Milik beyond this season.

They need to redeem Milik’s loan deal, while Kean has been struggling for form since he moved back from Everton and could be put on sale.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is undeniably one of the best strikers in Europe and will score goals for us if we add him to our squad.

However, he has a troubled personal life, which makes negative press wherever he goes; we do not need that.

We already have enough trouble and do not need him and his drama around the Allianz Stadium.