Icardi to the Premier League? Juventus might miss out on top striker

Mauro Icardi has been admired by Juventus for a long time now and they look like the only Italian club he would join.

However, there is competition from outside Serie A for his signature, and the Bianconeri could lose him to another European club.

Transfer insider, Ekrem Konur reports on his Twitter account that the Argentinian striker is now a target for Chelsea.

This means the European champions have become serious competition to the Bianconeri.

Juve FC say

Icardi is one striker that would guarantee goals for Juventus, but the threat of Chelsea is a real one.

The European champions splashed around 100m euros on Romelu Lukaku in the last transfer window and that shows that they will do everything to go after a player that they want.

Icardi could also feel that returning to Serie A will expose him to criticisms from the Italian media after his time at Inter Milan.

This could make him choose to move to London instead and that puts Juve behind Chelsea in the race for his signature.

He isn’t the only striker that the Bianconeri are targeting and they might have to turn to their other targets now because Chelsea will throw money at the former Sampdoria man if they decide he is a key target.