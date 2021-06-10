Icardi wants Juventus transfer despite his public commitment to PSG

Mauro Icardi has continued to be linked with a move to Juventus as the Bianconeri search for another striker.

The Argentinean has emerged as one of the world’s best frontmen and it is in Serie A that he showed his class with Inter Milan.

He dominated the Italian top flight before moving to PSG initially on loan two seasons ago.

He remains an important member of the PSG squad and has been getting chances to impress under Mauricio Pochettino despite the abundance of talents available at the French club.

Several reports have linked him with a return to Italy and Juventus is reportedly his preferred destination.

However, the attacker remains in Paris and even had to publicly claim that he is happy at the Ligue 1 side.

However, Corriere Della Sera via Calciomercato reports that the striker’s statement of commitment is only a facade.

It clarifies that he would be happy to return to Italy with Juventus, although it would depend on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Ronaldo leaves, Icardi can join, but if the Portugal star remains, Juve will have to turn to a cheaper alternative, with Edin Dzeko linked with a move to Turin.