Icardi’s unsure future draws him towards Juventus

Mauro Icardi’s PSG future has become a major doubt just a few months after the French side made his move from Inter Milan permanent.

Icardi was one of their best players when he was on loan at the Parc des Princes and his fine form made them complete his transfer.

But he hasn’t started this season in the best way with his form now a concern while Moise Kean continues to find the back of the net.

Even though PSG has sacked Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino looks to be on his way to the club, CalcioMercato says that his current situation will not automatically change with the change in management.

The report then says that he is probably going to head to Juventus on a loan with the option to buy.

One big issue with that move is that Inter Milan fixed an anti-Italian clause which says that if PSG sells him to an Italian side, they will have to pay 15m euros more to them.

Juventus have been on the lookout for a new striker and Icardi has proven over the years that he is a goal poacher, his experience with scoring goals in Italy would also be helpful to Juventus.