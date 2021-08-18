Icardi’s wife says their kids want Italy return amidst interest from Juventus

Mauro Icardi’s wife, Wanda Nara, has revealed that their kids loved living in Italy and want to return, amidst interest from Juventus.

The Argentinian striker enjoyed his time in Italy, where he played for Inter Milan and Sampdoria before he moved to PSG.

In Paris, he isn’t as relevant as when he was at Inter, where he was even club captain before his departure to Ligue 1.

He is facing serious competition from other top superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to be the top dog at the former French champions.

Lionel Messi has just joined them and has increased the competition for a place in the team for him.

It remains unclear if he would still get regular playing time when Messi starts playing, but it seems even his family isn’t so settled in France.

Wanda Nara was speaking in an interview recently and she claimed their kids loved it when they returned to Italy for their summer break and would want to return.

She told Confidenze as quoted by Calciomercato: “In Paris my children have settled in well but they would like to return to Italy, which they consider the real home.

“When we came in July, Francesca was so happy that she said to her dad: ‘Now I get out of the car and kiss everyone who passes by, I love Italy!’

This could be a hint to Juventus that they can get the prolific striker if they move for him now as he would want to stay where his kids would be most happy.