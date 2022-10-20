Ice Age at Juventus | Barça’s secret agenda

The Italian Gazettes dissect the Juventus crisis while the Spanish sports press delves into Barcelona’s secret plan. In England, on the other hand, attention is focused on Scott McTominay’s last-minute goal for Manchester United. FT with the daily press review.

Juventus of Turin is in a real crisis, which reflects on world cup betting as well.. A total of ten points separate the northern Italians from the top of the table in Serie A and they have also been unlucky in the Champions League so far. They lost three of the four games played and are therefore only third in Group H. There is a bad mood in Piedmont. The ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ speaks of an “ice age in the dressing room” . Head coach Massimiliano Allegri also sent the team to a penalty camp after the 2-0 defeat by Maccabi Haifa, which annoyed some professionals. “There is no clear idea for the game,” said the newspaper about the players’ criticism of their coach, and there was also a lack of clear communication. It remains to be seen how the club bosses will react.

Xavi’s pact with Laporta

Ángel Di María will be unavailable to Juventus for a while. As the table eighth of Serie A reports, investigations revealed a slight muscle fibre tear in the right thigh of the 34-year-old Argentine. He will be out for around three weeks.

Due to injuries and a red card, Di María has been able to make just four league appearances this season in which the attacker has contributed a goal and an assist.

FC Barcelona will play the Spanish classic against Real Madrid. At the wrong time, as the Spanish ‘as’ means. “Barça is in a depression” is the headline in the paper this Friday. The reason for this is the impending Champions League exit, which the Catalans were just able to avert against Inter Milan (3: 3). However, it is further read that there is a secret agreement between club president Joan Laporta and head coach Xavi about Barça’s goals for the season. Allegedly, it was agreed that “the primary goal now is to become Spanish champions” .

Razor-sharp McTominay

Manchester United was able to win against Omnia Nicosia late last night (1-0). In stoppage time, it was Scott McTominay who redeemed the English. Nicosia’s goalkeeper Uzoho made a brilliant save, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and company struggling with the Nigerian. “United hit Cyprus granite” is how the ‘Daily Telegraph’ rated the match. “Mac the knife” is what the newspaper calls the Scottish midfield engine that brought United the late win.