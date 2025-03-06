While Thiago Motta has been dropping Dusan Vlahovic as of late, Cesare Prandelli believes the Serbian should always lead the line for Juventus.

The 25-year-old had his highs and lows during the first half of the season while working extra shifts due to the absence of his understudy Arkadiusz Milik. Therefore, Randal Kolo Muani proved to be a timely arrival. The Frenchman made an immediate impact after completing a loan move from Paris-Saint-Germain in January.

The new arrival didn’t only give Vlahovic a breather, but also cemented himself as the ultimate first choice at Motta’s court. Even though his scoring streak has been halted, Kolo Muani remains a much more influential presence up front compared to his Serbian teammate, as his superior technical skills allow him to bring his teammates into the play.

But while most fans and pundits agree with Motta’s new attacking pecking order, Prandelli begs to differ.

The 67-year-old oversaw Vlahovic’s rise during his second managerial spell at Fiorentina, so he remains a staunch believer in his old pupil. The former Italy boss urges Motta to reconfirm the Serbia international as a starter and find a new role for Kolo Muani.

“I coached Dusan in Florence and I consider him very strong,” said Prandelli in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“Rather than give up Dusan, I’d always play him. He can play alongside Kolo Muani. But every experience improves you and I am convinced that Dusan will come out of this moment stronger in character. I am sure of it because I see him always coming in with the right spirit.”

Prandelli also tips Nicolas Gonzalez to make the difference in Sunday’s clash against Atalanta.

“I am banking on Nico Gonzalez, the devastating one from Florence who has not yet been seen in Turin. But he seems to be improving and this is the right evening to turn things around.”