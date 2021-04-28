‘I’d be careful with the judgements’ – Sissoko warns rivals

Mohamed Sissoko has claimed that he believes in Juventus, and he would be careful on judging them at present.

The Old Lady are not enjoying their best season, having slipped to fourth in Serie A with the possibility of missing out on Champions League football for next season.

There is currently five teams vying for three CL spots at present, with two of that five set to battle it out for the Coppa Italia also next month, and Sissoko isn’t writing the Bianconeri off just yet.

“If I had to choose where to go between Pirlo’s Juventus and Gattuso’s Napoli?” Sissoko said on Kiss Kiss radio(via TuttoJuve).

“For me it would be a really difficult choice, but my heart tells me the Bianconeri, also because I also played there. Juventus are still in the running for the Italian Cup and the Champions League, so I’d be careful with the judgements.

“Bakayoko? Napoli made a great signing, let’s talk about a great player talent that is showing its qualities. It is a pity that he played very little this year. With Osimhen, Napoli has taken a craque that will score many goals and will consecrate himself to the blue jersey. You have to be patient, but he will become a centre forward world-class.”

I know Pirlo has endured a rocky ride as manager, being forced to try and install his methods with limited pre-season in his first job in charge of a senior team, and then suffering through a campaign where numerous players suffered injuries and positive Coronavirus tests.

It is easy to judge Pirlo, and I believe that some of the players may well have dropped their heads after a number of disappointing results, but the team needs to band together and get the job done with the remaining matches.

Patrick