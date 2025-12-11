Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini would be thrilled to keep Luciano Spalletti at the club beyond the current campaign.

The Serie A giants appointed the 66-year-old as a replacement for Igor Tudor, who was sacked in October on the back of an abysmal start to the campaign.

The Bianconeri already have the Croatian and Thiago Motta (as well as their technical staff) on the payroll, so they were only willing to offer the experienced manager a short-term deal.

Keen to bounce back from his disappointing spell with the Italian national team, Spalletti accepted Damien Comolli’s terms.

Luciano Spalletti’s contract will expire in June

The Tuscan manager is only under contract until the end of the season. Although the deal includes an option for another year, this clause can only be triggered by the club.

Therefore, Spalletti’s stay in Turin isn’t guaranteed beyond the current campaign, even if he manages to achieve the club’s objectives (mainly finishing in the Top Four).

Nevertheless, Chiellini has proclaimed himself an admirer of the former Roma and Napoli boss, praising the work he has conducted since he arrived in Turin.

“What Spalletti says in public, he also reiterates in private,” said the legendary defender in his interview with Sky Sport Italia (via Calciomercato).

“When I said he’s on a mission, it’s because he wants to do well, also to build on his experience with the national team. However, we need to improve, because this isn’t enough.”

Chiellini believes Spalletti is the right man for Juventus

Despite the ups and downs, Chiellini feels Juventus are on the right path, so he would be happy to extend the club’s collaboration with Spalletti.

“His contract expires in June, but we’re thinking long-term. Luciano immediately connected with the team and is trying to make his impact felt on the players.

“They’re still not implementing his ideas consistently, but we’re in the building process, and in the meantime, we need to collect points.

“Spalletti is a top-notch coach: we’ll talk about his contract at the end of the season, but I’d be delighted to continue with him.”