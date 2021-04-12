“I’d give myself a six out of 10 for this season so far” Pirlo rates himself for this campaign

Andrea Pirlo has rated himself 6 out of 10 in his first managerial season at Juventus.

The former midfielder was given the Juve job at the start of this campaign and was tasked with helping the Bianconeri win a tenth consecutive league title.

However, a series of poor performances mean they can not retain the league title and they will spend these final weeks of the season trying to finish inside the top four.

He has managed his team to earn consecutive wins against Napoli and Genoa in their last two games.

But their inconsistent campaign saw them lose to Benevento and drew against Torino in their previous two games.

Speaking after their win against Genoa, Pirlo was asked to rate himself and if he has proven to be the right appointment.

He admitted that he wakes up daily feeling like he needs to prove himself like most coaches, but he is happy with how he has performed this season.

He said to Sky Sports via Football Italia: “All coaches must feel like they have to prove themselves every single day, let alone me, as I am in my first coaching experience. Football has been my dream since I was a child and I will keep working hard to improve.

“I’d give myself a six out of 10 for this season so far. I know that I must do more, and when you don’t achieve certain results, the coach is the first to take responsibility.

“My idea of football is to dominate the game and press the opposition. For a series of reasons, we’ve been unable to fully implement it, but the team is eager and we’ll keep working on it.”