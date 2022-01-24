“I’d have preferred to win” Chiellini reacts to Juventus draw with AC Milan

Giorgio Chiellini would have loved for Juventus to beat AC Milan in their Serie A match last night, however, he admits both clubs deserved a share of the points.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful they would earn all the points from this fixture which could have helped them close the gap with the clubs inside the top four even further.

But they dropped points and will now look to get back to winning ways in their next match.

Although earning just a point from the fixture is a disappointment, their performance in the game was an improvement from the start of the campaign when the Bianconeri dropped points to minnows in the Italian top flight.

Chiellini believes they are much better than that time now, and he expects his teammates to keep delivering fine performances.

He tells DAZN via Football Italia: “I always think positive and see the glass half-full. Obviously, I’d have preferred to win, but it was a balanced game, we both tried, we have improved since the start of the season and are more solid now.

“It’s a pity, as a win would’ve given us a boost, but we are on the right path and there are four important months coming up. We’re up there and have to keep going.”

Juve FC Says

A draw against Milan is not a result to be celebrated, but it is also not such a bad outcome considering the gap between both clubs now.

The Bianconeri have truly done well in recent weeks, and fans can only hope it continues until the end of the season.

Chiellini will keep playing an important role at the club. Hopefully, the players can fire us back inside the top four by the end of this season.