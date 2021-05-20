“I’d like to reach December 2022” Buffon says he will keep playing and eyes Italy return

Gianluigi Buffon helped Juventus win another trophy last night and the 43-year-old looks set to keep playing.

The veteran has been in the game for so long and should ideally think about retiring at the moment.

He has been a Juve man for much of his professional career, but he will leave the Bianconeri again at the end of this season.

He could retire if he wants, but he seems to still be fit in both body and mind and he is even eyeing a return to the Italian national team.

He made some fine saves for Juventus in their Coppa Italia final against Atalanta yesterday as they ran out 2-1 winners over La Dea.

After the game, he spoke on several things and one of them was his career.

He still feels good and a reporter asked him if he would be returning to help Italy make the 2022 World Cup considering that they missed the last one, he responded as quoted by Football Italia:

“I still feel strong, so if I find that motivation to try another experience, I will keep going. I feel that I am still a good goalkeeper. I still feel that I am Buffon, so I don’t want any gifts. If someone thinks I am still competitive, that’s great.

“What I want to do is challenge myself. I’d like to reach December 2022 and still feel strong enough to play my part, great, but if they don’t call me, then that’s fine too.”