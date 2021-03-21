“I’d like to stay here” Juventus loanee wants to remain in France

Mattia De Sciglio says he would love to remain in France, where he is on loan at Lyon.

The defender was sent there by the Bianconeri in the summer as Andrea Pirlo trimmed down his squad.

He has enjoyed his time in France and has gotten more minutes than he would likely have had if he was still at Juve.

His time in France has been an eventful one as he was also a subject of interest from PSG in the last transfer window.

The French side and Juventus wanted to swap players with the Bianconeri getting Layvin Kurzawa in return, but the deal collapsed.

Lyon has no option to make his move permanent, but it seems that the defender would prefer to remain with them.

Speaking about his time in France recently, he insisted that he would love to stay, but admits that the decision is not in his hand.

“I’d like to stay here, but I am aware it’s not up to me. We’ll see what happens at the end of the season,” the 28-year-old told 20 Minutes via Football Italia.

On the reports linking him to PSG in January, he added:

“It’s true, I was close to PSG, but in the final moment the deal collapsed for a decision of Juventus.

“Now I am at Lyon and I am very happy to be here.”