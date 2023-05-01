“I’d like to stay in football” – Chiellini reveals his post-retirement plans

For 17 long years, Giorgio Chiellini was a leal servant to the Old Lady’s cause. He began his Juventus stint as a young left-back before transforming himself into one of the best centre-backs of his generation.

At the age of 38, the Italian remains active on the pitch. After joining LAFC last summer, he managed to add more silverware to his already-impressive trophy cabinet by lifting the MLS Cup. In March, he became the oldest player to score in Major League Soccer.

But despite his continuous success on the field, the Euro 2020 winner admits that the end is near.

Chiellini believes he’ll be hanging his boots in a year or so, while his physical condition will have the last say on the matter.

“I would like to play a lot more, My head isn’t tired yet, but my body is,” said the former Juventus and Italy captain in a recent interview as published by ilBianconero.

“For now, I’m still enjoying it, but I’ll give it a thought when I realize that I’ve reached the edge of the standard I’m used to.

“Perhaps it will be this season, or maybe after another year.”

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri legend still wants a future in football. But rather than embarking on a coaching career, he believes he’s more suited for a managerial post.

“I’d like to stay in football, but in the managerial field rather than a coach, because to be a coach you have to believe in it.

“It’s something that eats you up. You must have a calling and I don’t feel it right now”.